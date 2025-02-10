11:39
Kyrgyzstan to receive 50 infant treatment irradiators from Russian company

The Ural Optical and Mechanical Plant (UOMP) of Shvabe holding, part of the Russian state corporation Rostec, has sent a batch of 50 phototherapeutic irradiators to Kyrgyzstan for the treatment of infants. The devices will be distributed among medical institutions and perinatal centers in the country. The company’s press service reported.

The phototherapeutic irradiator OFN-02 is used to treat neonatal jaundice, helping to reduce the risk of diseases and complications associated with high bilirubin levels in the blood. This lightweight and compact device is designed for use in confined spaces and can be mounted on a stand or directly on the hood of a neonatal incubator, allowing phototherapy without discomfort for newborn patients.

«We actively cooperate with foreign customers, and Kyrgyzstan is one of our long-standing partners. Soon, 50 new phototherapy devices will be available in the country’s medical and maternity institutions. Our factory specialists not only assist in commissioning the equipment but also regularly train medical staff on its operation,» UOMP General Director Anatoly Sludnykh said.

  • UOMP develops and manufactures a wide range of medical equipment, including neonatal care devices, resuscitation equipment, and respiratory therapy systems.
  • The Shvabe holding is part of Rostec state corporation and unites several dozen industrial facilities and research centers in 10 cities of Russia. It forms the core of the country’s optical industry, covering the full cycle of development and production of optoelectronic equipment for civilian use, as well as for state and public security purposes.
