Doctors of Chemotherapy Department of Oncology Center suspected of corruption

Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed a corruption scheme for illegal writing off of medicines for cancer patients. The press center of the SCNS reported.

The investigators found out that the head of the Chemotherapy Department of the National Center for Oncology and Hematology A.T., the doctor of this department A.Kh. and the chief nurse K.A. overestimated the amount of drugs written off, which they then sold.

All of them have been placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS. The investigation is ongoing.