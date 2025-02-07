18:25, 07 February 2025, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Aibek SULTANOV
Doctors of Chemotherapy Department of Oncology Center suspected of corruption
Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed a corruption scheme for illegal writing off of medicines for cancer patients. The press center of the SCNS reported.
The investigators found out that the head of the Chemotherapy Department of the National Center for Oncology and Hematology A.T., the doctor of this department A.Kh. and the chief nurse K.A. overestimated the amount of drugs written off, which they then sold.