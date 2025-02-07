18:45
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

Doctors of Chemotherapy Department of Oncology Center suspected of corruption

Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed a corruption scheme for illegal writing off of medicines for cancer patients. The press center of the SCNS reported.

The investigators found out that the head of the Chemotherapy Department of the National Center for Oncology and Hematology A.T., the doctor of this department A.Kh. and the chief nurse K.A. overestimated the amount of drugs written off, which they then sold.

All of them have been placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/319296/
views: 82
Print
Related
Anti-corruption unit established within Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Work to reduce mortality from respiratory diseases improved in Kyrgyzstan
Implantation of mechanical heart planned in Kyrgyzstan – Health Ministry
Kyrgyzfarmatsiya needs 3.5 billion soms to solve medicines shortage
Corruption schemes persist in Ministry of Culture — SCNS
Individuals with expunged corruption convictions cannot be elected president
SCNS: Corruption is growing among employees of Health Ministry
Corruption in power: Tashiev about losses in conflict with Tajikistan in 2021
Kamchybek Tashiev urges heads of universities to jointly fight corruption
Aidan Pharma pharmaceutical plant starts production of medicines
Popular
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan President Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prince Rahim Aga Khan
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
7 February, Friday
18:25
Doctors of Chemotherapy Department of Oncology Center suspected of corruption Doctors of Chemotherapy Department of Oncology Center s...
18:19
38 hectares of land to be allocated for expansion of Karakol airport runway
18:07
Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Tatikov resigns
17:54
9th Asian Winter Games: Sadyr Japarov attends welcoming ceremony
17:36
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Culture Ministry to announce competition