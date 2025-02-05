Talks between leaders of China and Kyrgyzstan take place in Beijing

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met with President of PRC Xi Jinping in Beijing as part of his state visit to China.

The parties exchanged views on Kyrgyzstan-China relations, deepening comprehensive and equal cooperation, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest. They highly praised the progress made in bilateral relations since the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the New Era in May 2023. They also agreed to use this as a foundation for further strengthening comprehensive strategic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regional stability and development for the benefit of both nations.

Xi Jinping noted that, traditionally, the entire first month of the lunar calendar is considered a festive period in China. He emphasized that Sadyr Japarov is the first foreign leader he has received during the Spring Festival celebrations.

«China and Kyrgyzstan are connected not only by strong ties but also by close people-to-people relations. Our relations have reached a breakthrough level of comprehensive strategic partnership. Political dialogue based on trust is strengthening between our countries,» the PRC Chairman noted.

According to him, the Kyrgyz Republic demonstrates stable development and achieves significant success.

In turn, Sadyr Japarov emphasized that he was pleased to find a reliable friend of Kyrgyzstan in Xi Jinping.

Successful interregional cooperation, which has already begun yielding positive results, was noted. In different regions of the country, factories are being built in the shortest possible time, joint ventures are being opened, projects in the fields of trade, mechanical engineering, logistics, transport and e-commerce are being launched. The head of state said that regional leaders arrived in China with him, which underlines the readiness to further deepen interregional cooperation. The President of Kyrgyzstan also highly praised the One Belt, One Road initiative, based on equal and mutually beneficial partnership. He confirmed the readiness of the republic to participate in the implementation of even larger-scale projects within the framework of this initiative.

Additionally, Sadyr Japarov reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to China’s global initiatives on development, security, and global civilization, noting their contribution to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals and maintaining global security.

«Kyrgyzstan sees China not only as a loyal friend and reliable partner but also as an inspiring neighbor, demonstrating that a well-balanced combination of reforms, far-sighted leadership, and respect for one’s culture can lead to remarkable achievements,» he added.