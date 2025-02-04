16:35
USD 87.45
EUR 89.58
RUB 0.88
English

Deputy Foreign Minister Abakirov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Meder Abakirov, met with the U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, Lesslie Viguerie. The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nazarbek Malaev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of Kyrgyz-American cooperation, including economic and technical collaboration, migration and sanctions-related matters, as well as Kyrgyzstan’s participation in international initiatives.

The Kyrgyz side expressed its interest in continuing the dialogue to find balanced solutions to the discussed issues. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie reaffirmed the U.S. side’s readiness to cooperate within the framework of existing bilateral mechanisms.
link: https://24.kg/english/318900/
views: 141
Print
Related
Over 1,800 citizens of Central Asia subject to deportation from USA
Labor Minister, U.S. Ambassador discuss repatriation of Kyrgyzstanis from Syria
MFA of Kyrgyzstan warns citizens about new U.S. immigration measures
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
New wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles: Thousands of people evacuated
US Ambassador ready to seek solutions to remove KR companies from sanctions list
Donald Trump suspends all new aid to foreign countries
Vladimir Putin congratulates Trump on taking office as U.S. President
Donald Trump officially assuming office as U.S. President
Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ
Popular
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers
Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
4 February, Tuesday
16:01
Bishkek City Hall proposes fine of up to 1,000 soms for unpaid parking Bishkek City Hall proposes fine of up to 1,000 soms fo...
15:54
Deputy Foreign Minister Abakirov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie
15:47
Issyk-Kul official detained for extortion from resident of Bosteri village
15:26
Cabinet tells about earnings of state enterprises in 2024
14:58
Kyrgyzstan has sufficient potato reserves — Ministry of Agriculture