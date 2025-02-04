Deputy Foreign Minister Abakirov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Meder Abakirov, met with the U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, Lesslie Viguerie. The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nazarbek Malaev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of Kyrgyz-American cooperation, including economic and technical collaboration, migration and sanctions-related matters, as well as Kyrgyzstan’s participation in international initiatives.

The Kyrgyz side expressed its interest in continuing the dialogue to find balanced solutions to the discussed issues. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie reaffirmed the U.S. side’s readiness to cooperate within the framework of existing bilateral mechanisms.