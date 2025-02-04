16:35
Issyk-Kul official detained for extortion from resident of Bosteri village

Security services detained the head of Issyk-Kul Regional Department of Urban Development and Architecture of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

«Data was received on the facts of abuse of office by the head of the Issyk-Kul Department of Urban Development and Architecture. It was further established that the citizen, as part of the check of the general plan of land plots located in Bosteri village, using his official position, forced a local resident to give him a bribe,» the statement says.

A case was opened on the fact under the article «Extortion » of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, and on February 3, the man was caught red-handed while returning the previously taken bribe. He was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.
