18:47
USD 87.45
EUR 90.81
RUB 0.89
English

EU Ambassador: Kyrgyzstan is an example of successful foreign policy

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Kyrgyzstan Marilyn Josefson in connection with the completion of her diplomatic mission. The website of the head of state reports.

Sadyr Japarov noted Marilyn Josefson’s contribution to strengthening Kyrgyzstan-EU partnership, leading to the achievement of a new level of cooperation.

«Your initiatives aimed at the comprehensive development of interaction between our countries, as well as your activities to strengthen social, economic and cultural ties have led to significant success,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov also emphasized that the European Union is a reliable and important partner, and noted the productivity of the past two years in the development of bilateral and interregional cooperation.

Marilyn Josefson noted Sadyr Japarov’s contribution to strengthening cooperation, thanks to which Kyrgyzstan-EU relations have reached a new level. She emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s balanced approach to international relations, despite geopolitical challenges.

«Kyrgyzstan is a small country, and in geopolitical terms it has to make a lot of efforts. Despite this, the republic has managed to build strong relations with its neighbors and leading world powers. This is a valuable experience that we should learn from. Remember that you have a reliable friend in Brussels,» Marilyn Josefson said.
link: https://24.kg/english/318592/
views: 137
Print
Related
Armenia’s government approves draft law on accession to EU
Kyrgyz honey planned to be included in EU register at the beginning of 2025
EU allocates €7 million for education sector of Kyrgyzstan
Climate change, dialogue with EU: Sadyr Japarov makes speech in Astana
Lithuania - most popular EU country for migrants from Kyrgyzstan
European Union to allocate €28 million for restoration of schools in Ukraine
European Commission transfers €4.2 billion in aid to Ukraine
EU warned against violating sanctions against Russia - Foreign Minister Kulubaev
Emergencies Minister tells Josep Borrell about reclamation of uranium complex
Jeenbek Kulubaev and Josep Borrell discuss strengthening cooperation
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
31 January, Friday
18:02
EU Ambassador: Kyrgyzstan is an example of successful foreign policy EU Ambassador: Kyrgyzstan is an example of successful f...
17:52
Kyrgyzstan automates tax registration of individuals
17:39
Shopping center to be built under Manas monument on Ala-Too Square
17:27
Shepherd's body found in Talas region, suspect detained
17:17
Demir Bank limits transfers to Keremet Bank