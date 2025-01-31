EU Ambassador: Kyrgyzstan is an example of successful foreign policy

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Kyrgyzstan Marilyn Josefson in connection with the completion of her diplomatic mission. The website of the head of state reports.

Sadyr Japarov noted Marilyn Josefson’s contribution to strengthening Kyrgyzstan-EU partnership, leading to the achievement of a new level of cooperation.

«Your initiatives aimed at the comprehensive development of interaction between our countries, as well as your activities to strengthen social, economic and cultural ties have led to significant success,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov also emphasized that the European Union is a reliable and important partner, and noted the productivity of the past two years in the development of bilateral and interregional cooperation.

Marilyn Josefson noted Sadyr Japarov’s contribution to strengthening cooperation, thanks to which Kyrgyzstan-EU relations have reached a new level. She emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s balanced approach to international relations, despite geopolitical challenges.

«Kyrgyzstan is a small country, and in geopolitical terms it has to make a lot of efforts. Despite this, the republic has managed to build strong relations with its neighbors and leading world powers. This is a valuable experience that we should learn from. Remember that you have a reliable friend in Brussels,» Marilyn Josefson said.