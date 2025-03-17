15:22
EU to allocate €5 million to Kyrgyzstan to support youth and human rights

The European Union has decided to allocate €5 million to Kyrgyzstan to support youth and human rights. EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela announced the launch of a new program in the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the EU Delegation to Kyrgyzstan reported.

This initiative, channelled through the UN, aims to empower youth and women’s organizations in Kyrgyzstan, strengthen the Ombudsman’s Office, and boost the capabilities of the National Anti-Torture Agency.

The program is aimed at promoting the active participation of youth and women in public life, gender equality and protecting human rights.
