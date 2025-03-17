President invites EU to become donor for development of mountain regions

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the European Union Commissionerfor International Partnerships Jozef Sikela in Yntymak Ordo. The press service of the head of state reported that the parties discussed key issues of strategic cooperation.

It is noted that Sadyr Japarov offered the EU cooperation in promoting green initiatives, early warning systems for natural disasters, low-carbon development and the transition to renewable energy sources.

Recall, at the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic, the UN declared 2023-2027 Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions. The President called on the European Union to join as a donor to the Kyrgyz Republic’s roadmap for the sustainable development of mountain regions.

According to the press service of the head of state, the EU Commissioner noted that the Kyrgyz Republic has enormous potential in the field of renewable energy.

«The European Union is ready to support projects that bring sustainable and long-term benefits to the region and help unlock this potential. The initiatives agreed upon during my visit will certainly contribute to this,» Josef Sikela said.

It is noted that in the presence of Sadyr Japarov and Josef Sikela, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers, the European Union and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on the launch of a new program aimed at increasing investment in irrigation in order to increase Kyrgyzstan’s resilience to climate change.