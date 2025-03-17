16:56
USD 87.45
EUR 94.92
RUB 1.03
English

President invites EU to become donor for development of mountain regions

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the European Union Commissionerfor International Partnerships Jozef Sikela in Yntymak Ordo. The press service of the head of state reported that the parties discussed key issues of strategic cooperation.

It is noted that Sadyr Japarov offered the EU cooperation in promoting green initiatives, early warning systems for natural disasters, low-carbon development and the transition to renewable energy sources.

Recall, at the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic, the UN declared 2023-2027 Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions. The President called on the European Union to join as a donor to the Kyrgyz Republic’s roadmap for the sustainable development of mountain regions.

According to the press service of the head of state, the EU Commissioner noted that the Kyrgyz Republic has enormous potential in the field of renewable energy.

«The European Union is ready to support projects that bring sustainable and long-term benefits to the region and help unlock this potential. The initiatives agreed upon during my visit will certainly contribute to this,» Josef Sikela said.

It is noted that in the presence of Sadyr Japarov and Josef Sikela, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers, the European Union and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on the launch of a new program aimed at increasing investment in irrigation in order to increase Kyrgyzstan’s resilience to climate change.
link: https://24.kg/english/323061/
views: 155
Print
Related
EU to allocate €5 million to Kyrgyzstan to support youth and human rights
EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months
European Union also plans to tighten migration laws
EU to build security facilities on border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
CSTO to offer response options in case of EU troops deployment to Ukraine
European Commissioner for International Partnerships to visit Kyrgyzstan
EU Ambassador: Kyrgyzstan is an example of successful foreign policy
Armenia’s government approves draft law on accession to EU
Kyrgyz honey planned to be included in EU register at the beginning of 2025
EU allocates €7 million for education sector of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines
Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek Asman Airlines to operate technical flight Bishkek – Khujand — Bishkek
Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers
Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie
17 March, Monday
16:05
Combating fraud: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to block suspicious accounts Combating fraud: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to block s...
15:46
Security services detain head of Bakai-Ata district
15:40
Ministry of Culture proposes leasing historical and cultural sites for 49 years
15:25
President invites EU to become donor for development of mountain regions
15:08
Akylman Presidential Lyceum to hold competitive selection for new academic year