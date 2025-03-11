13:07
EU to build security facilities on border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

The European Union has allocated €3 million for the construction of facilities in Sughd region of Tajikistan, which borders Kyrgyzstan. In particular, it is planned to build shelters in case of natural disasters. A corresponding Memorandum was signed by the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense of Tajikistan. The press service of the department reports.

«This will enable a swift response to emergencies, provide timely assistance to affected population, and offer temporary shelter to potential refugees,» the statement says.

It is also planned to construct two sports grounds. The facilities will be built within the framework of the project «Initiative for Stabilization Efforts in Close-border Areas (ISECA)» by order of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

Recall, a meeting of the Chairmen of the delegations of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border was held in Batken in December last year. The parties reached an agreement and completed the description of the disputed sections of the border.

On February 27, six committees of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reviewed and approved the ratification of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border.

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev reported that the process of ratification of the agreement on the state border will be completed within a month. The agreement was signed on February 21 in Bishkek following negotiations between government delegations on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
