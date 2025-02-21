12:29
European Commissioner for International Partnerships to visit Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bolot Otunbaev visited Brussels. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Important meetings and participation in international events aimed at strengthening cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Union took place.

Bolot Otunbaev held talks with the Director for Asia, Central Asia, Oceania and the Middle East of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships, Peteris Ustubs.

The meeting participants discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation, including:

  • Preparation of the visit of the European Commissioner for International Partnerships Josef Sikela to Bishkek on March 16-17, 2025;
  • New EU initiatives to develop cooperation with Central Asian countries in the field of extraction and development of critical raw materials;
  • Implementation of the EU projects and programmes in Kyrgyzstan, including the allocation of €36 million for the period 2025-2027 within the framework of the MIP, €17 million for the new EU programme on integrated water resources management in the republic, and €5 million for a new programme on human rights and youth empowerment.

The Kyrgyz side expressed appreciation for the EU’s support and stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in various areas.

Ambassador B. Otunbaev participated in the Institution Building Days — 2025 event. The event’s key theme was strategic development, with the primary objective of using the TAIEX and Twinning instruments to deepen partnerships.

Speaking at the forum, he emphasized the importance of Kyrgyzstan’s cooperation with the EU in institutional development, experience exchange, and the implementation of joint programs.
