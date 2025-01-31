Kyrgyzstan and Iran discuss expansion of economic cooperation

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref during a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The sides discussed strengthening trade and economic ties, attracting investments, and developing transport logistics between the two countries. Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan considers Iran as an important partner.

«Our countries have significant potential for development of trade and economic cooperation. Attracting Iranian investments is one of the priorities of our economic diplomacy. We are ready to work together to increase trade turnover,» he stated.

Mohammad Reza Aref congratulated Adylbek Kasymaliev on his appointment to the post and invited him to pay an official visit to Iran. He also expressed interest in implementation of joint projects and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the negotiations, the sides identified key priority areas: