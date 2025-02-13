Kyrgyzstan’s team loses to Iran at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship

The women’s team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the team of Iran in the third round of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship in Dushanbe. CAFA reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 0:10.

Earlier, the team of Kyrgyzstan played a draw with their opponents from Turkmenistan and defeated representatives of Tajikistan.

After the third game day, the team of Kyrgyzstan takes third place.

Kyrgyzstanis will play against the team of Uzbekistan on February 16.

The teams of Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are participating in the CAFA 2025 Championship.