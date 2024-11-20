10:43
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan lost to Iran in the third stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a score 2:3.

The match took place at the Dolon Omurzakov stadium in Bishkek.

The opponents scored two goals in the first half. Ak Shumkar started the second half actively: in the 52nd minute, striker Kojo Joel headed the ball into the goal, and in the 64th minute, he also converted a penalty. But the opposing team’s striker Sardar Azmun scored the decisive goal in the 76th minute and brought his team victory.

The team of Kyrgyzstan remains in fifth place in Group A with three points. The Iranian team retained the lead, it has 16 points after six games.
