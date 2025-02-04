Iran-Kyrgyzstan Investment Office to be opened in Bishkek

Iran-Kyrgyzstan Investment Office will be opened in Bishkek. The order approving the draft framework agreement on its establishment, concluded with the National Development Fund of Iran, was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

He also authorized the Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic to sign this document with the right to make changes and additions of a non-fundamental nature.

At least €50 million are allocated for the implementation of the joint project in the form of a credit line from the Iranian side — to support the export of Iranian equipment, including machinery, as well as technical and engineering services.

The parties will be responsible for project management and supervision.

It is noted that the purpose of the Iran-Kyrgyzstan Investment Office will be the development and strengthening of economic cooperation between the countries by providing consumer loans to support technical and engineering projects in the Kyrgyz Republic by Iranian contractors.