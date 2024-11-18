18:43
USD 86.50
EUR 91.43
RUB 0.87
English

Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match

The center of Bishkek will be closed to traffic due to the football match between the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Iran. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.

The match, as part of the sixth round of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, will be held on November 19 at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in the capital at 6 p.m.

The following sections of roads will be closed from 2 p.m. until the end of the match:

— Frunze Street from Togolok Moldo Street to Panfilov Street;

— Togolok Moldo Street from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street.

The department asks to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and plan alternative routes in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/311518/
views: 92
Print
Related
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: National team of Kyrgyzstan loses to UAE
Abdysh-Ata Football Club becomes champion of Kyrgyzstan
Asian Football Confederation Commission visits Bishkek and Osh cities
AFC Challenge League: Abdysh-Ata FC loses to team of Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team moves 3 lines up in FIFA ranking
Asian Cup qualifiers (U 17): Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Vietnam
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team defeats Bahrain
Head of Asian Football Confederation arrives in Bishkek and meets with Tashiev
Sadyr Japarov takes part in opening of Muras United Football Club
Popular
Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region
KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport
Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement
Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024 Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024
18 November, Monday
18:11
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyz...
18:04
Narynbek Satybaldiev: Gold will be mined at Kumtor for another 30 years
17:55
We are not so naive anymore - Edil Baisalov on expectations from COP29
17:15
Cumulative Mortgage introduced in Kyrgyzstan by presidential decree
16:03
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform