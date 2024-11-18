Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match

The center of Bishkek will be closed to traffic due to the football match between the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Iran. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.

The match, as part of the sixth round of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, will be held on November 19 at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in the capital at 6 p.m.

The following sections of roads will be closed from 2 p.m. until the end of the match:

— Frunze Street from Togolok Moldo Street to Panfilov Street;

— Togolok Moldo Street from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street.

The department asks to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and plan alternative routes in advance.