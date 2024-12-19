Bishkek to host concert of Iranian traditional music

A concert of Iranian traditional music performed by Khiyal group will take place at the National History Museum in Bishkek on December 21. The organizers told 24.kg news agency.

The event will be held by the cultural representative office of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kyrgyzstan as part of cooperation between the countries and in honor of the ancient national holiday of Iranians Yalda.

Ehsan Tavakkol (tar and daf; group leader), Hossein Nik-Ayin (vocals), Alireza Afrouz (santur), Mohsen Karimi (kamancha), Hossein Afrouz (daf and cajon) and Iman Kargar (keyboards) will perform for the audience.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free.