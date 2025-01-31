Dangerous bacteria found in chicken imported to Kyrgyzstan from Kazakhstan

A dangerous bacterium, Listeria, has been found in chicken imported from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan, Rosselkhoznadzor reported.

The pathogen causing listeriosis was detected in products from Makinsk poultry farm, which were imported from Kazakhstan through Altai. Sellers have been notified to withdraw the contaminated products from circulation, and enhanced laboratory control has been introduced. Samples from a batch of chilled broiler fillet were taken in January by the department’s staff in the Altai Territory and the Altai Republic.

«Laboratory tests of poultry meat... revealed the presence of Listeria (Listeria monocytogenes) in the products. This is the first detected violation this year,» Rosselkhoznadzor reported.

The agency also noted that violations had been repeatedly detected in the products of this poultry farm in the past.

According to Mash Telegram channel, Makinsk poultry farm supplies large volumes of meat to Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

Listeria is a pathogen that causes the serious infectious disease listeriosis, which affects the central nervous system and reproductive organs. The incubation period can last up to 90 days. The primary transmission route is through contaminated food. The bacterium is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, cancer patients, and individuals with weak immune systems.