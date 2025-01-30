12:31
USD 87.45
EUR 91.16
RUB 0.89
English

President signs decree on construction of Kemin Eco-City

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree «On implementation of the project for the construction of an environmentally friendly Kemin City in Kemin district of Chui region of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The project is aimed at providing citizens with housing, reducing internal and external migration, retaining qualified personnel and reducing social tension in the regions.

The document states:

1. To begin implementation of the project on the construction of an environmentally friendly Kemin City in the territory of Kichi-Kemin rural municipality of Kemin district, Chui region with an area of ​​353.3 hectares.

2. To designate the state administration of Kemin district as the sole customer in the construction of Kemin City.

3. The ministries and administrative departments, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chui region and local government bodies of Kemin district have to:

— Provide the necessary information to the state administration of Kemin district within the framework of the legislation;

— Provide the necessary assistance in implementation of the construction of Kemin City.

4. The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Public Utilities has to:

— Conduct pre-project work on engineering and geological, topographic surveys;

— Develop a master plan for Kemin City and submit it to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval;

— Jointly with the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, ensure drinking water supply and sanitation in the territory of the planned Kemin City.

5. The Ministry of Energy, jointly with the Ministry of Finance, National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, shall find funds and ensure the construction of external electrical networks for the power supply of the planned Kemin City.

6. The Cabinet of Ministers has to:

—Develop and approve the concept for the construction of an environmentally friendly Kemin City by June 1, 2025;

— Hold negotiations with investors and sign a relevant investment agreement on the implementation of the investment project for the construction of the environmentally friendly Kemin City;

— Develop and adopt the necessary regulatory legal acts on implementation of the decree.

Earlier it was reported that a land plot in Kemin district of Chui region with a total area of ​​353.3 hectares was transformed from the category of «agricultural land» to the category of «land of settlements». The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The transformation concerns 278.28 hectares of gardens, 39.9 — pastures, 2.6 — forests, 6.32 — canals and collecting canals, 2.6 — roads, highways and other land — 23.3 hectares.

The State Mortgage Company plans to begin construction work in March-April 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/318381/
views: 126
Print
Related
Government complex to be built in Bishkek, general contractor chosen
Kindergarten to be built in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region
54 social facilities built and reconstructed in Chui region in 2024
Nurdan Oruntaev: Construction companies unanimously support renovation
Nurdan Oruntaev tells about construction of Zhyrgalan village
State Construction Agency reports on facilities built for year
Kyrgyzstan not to introduce VAT for construction industry
Construction of mosques in Kyrgyzstan to require government agencies approval
Six-story building for archive service under construction in Bishkek
Construction activity in EAEU countries increases: Kyrgyzstan leads
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
30 January, Thursday
12:07
Ruslan Kazakbaev appointed Ambassador to Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro Ruslan Kazakbaev appointed Ambassador to Albania, North...
12:04
Tourists from 64 countries visited Naryn region last year
11:40
New bus route launched in Bishkek
11:31
President signs decree on construction of Kemin Eco-City
11:07
SCNS Chairman meets with Director of SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure