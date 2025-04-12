Tashiev: If Bakiyev returns to Kyrgyzstan, he will be immediately arrested

Decision by the Constitutional Court regarding Kurmanbek Bakiyev has no connection to the current government. Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the Constitutional Court is an independent body.

"The Supreme Court's verdict against Kurmanbek Bakiyev remains in force. Therefore, if he returns to Kyrgyzstan, he will be arrested immediately upon crossing the border," Tashiev added.

The Constitutional Court of Kyrgyzstan recently reviewed a petition filed by the lawyer of former president Bakiyev and issued its conclusion.