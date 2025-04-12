16:33
USD 87.45
EUR 99.89
RUB 1.04
English

Tashiev: If Bakiyev returns to Kyrgyzstan, he will be immediately arrested

Decision by the Constitutional Court regarding Kurmanbek Bakiyev has no connection to the current government. Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the Constitutional Court is an independent body.

"The Supreme Court's verdict against Kurmanbek Bakiyev remains in force. Therefore, if he returns to Kyrgyzstan, he will be arrested immediately upon crossing the border," Tashiev added.

The Constitutional Court of Kyrgyzstan recently reviewed a petition filed by the lawyer of former president Bakiyev and issued its conclusion.
link: https://24.kg/english/325812/
views: 143
Print
Related
Court deems retrial of Bakiyev’s cases with personal participation permissible
Kamchybek Tashiev visits the UK
Sadyr Japarov denies working in Kurmanbek Bakiyev’s headquarters in 2005
Border issue has been resolved, I am ready to resign — Kamchybek Tashiev
Maxim and Zhanysh Bakiyevs will end up in prison if they return - President
SCNS comments on information about Maxim Bakiyev's arrival in Kyrgyzstan
Transition to 12-year education will be gradual —Sadyr Japarov’s decision
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over keys to one-room apartment to family in need
SCNS Chairman meets with Director of SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure
Kamchybek Tashiev about his decision to liquidate crime boss Kamchy Kolbaev
Popular
Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Massive power outage hits Georgia Massive power outage hits Georgia
Kyrgyzstan's economy demonstrates growth of 9 percent in 2024 Kyrgyzstan's economy demonstrates growth of 9 percent in 2024
12 April, Saturday
16:30
MFA to hold talks with Uzbekistan on abolition of fees for tinted cars from KR MFA to hold talks with Uzbekistan on abolition of fees...
16:26
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso, Belize, Somalia
16:14
Strong wind damages houses in Ton district
16:08
Mudflows in Kyrgyzstan cause damage of more than 1 billion soms in 2024
16:00
Kyrgyzstan and U.S. strengthen digital partnership