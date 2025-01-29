Tax Service to launch project to integrate cash registers with consignment notes

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan announced the launch of a pilot project to integrate cash registers with the electronic consignment notes system. The decision was made following a meeting of the Chairman of the Tax Service Almambet Shykmamatov with representatives of the public, the accounting community, and IT companies.

According to the press service of the State Tax Service, the project is aimed at reducing the administrative burden on businesses by automating processes. Representatives of various industries will take part in the testing, which will allow detecting possible problems in real time and promptly improving the system.

Almambet Shykmamatov emphasized that the Tax Service strives to create comfortable conditions for entrepreneurs, and the digitalization of processes will help minimize the time and resources for fulfilling tax obligations.

Representatives of the business community expressed their readiness to participate in the project and noted the importance of a constructive dialogue with the tax authorities. Joint work on digital tools will make the tax administration system more transparent and efficient.