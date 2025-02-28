New Deputy Chairman of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Mirlan Rakhmanov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the agency reported.

The order on the appointment was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev. The new deputy was introduced to the staff of the State Tax Service.

It is reported that Mirlan Rakhmanov previously held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Department of the State Tax Service for Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek.