Taxation rules for imports and local goods to change from February 23

Taxation rules for imports and local goods in Kyrgyzstan will change starting February 23. The State Tax Service reminded.

A new list of goods with set prices will come into effect for importers from EAEU countries, as well as for entrepreneurs producing goods within the republic.

Recall, according to a 2023 government decree, the taxable value of imported goods applied only to taxpayers bringing products into Kyrgyzstan from EAEU states.

Under a new government decree dated February 5, 2025, the procedure for determining and applying the VAT tax base has been approved.

«Now it applies not only to the taxable value of imported goods but also to the cost of delivery of domestically produced products,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/320783/
views: 85
