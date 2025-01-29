Married couple from Kyrgyzstan wins U.S. Mas-Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstanis Azamat Asanov and Dilbara Imankanova won the U.S. Mas-Wrestling Championship in their weight categories. They themselves told 24.kg news agency.
The championship was held in Los Angeles on January 24-25 and brought together the strongest athletes from all over the country. However, the main heroes of the tournament were Kyrgyzstanis — Azamat Asanov and his wife Dilbara Imankanova.
Azamat and Dilbara hope that their victory will become an incentive for the further development of mas-wrestling.
- Mas-wrestling is a sport based on the traditional Yakut tug-of-war game.