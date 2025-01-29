Married couple from Kyrgyzstan wins U.S. Mas-Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstanis Azamat Asanov and Dilbara Imankanova won the U.S. Mas-Wrestling Championship in their weight categories. They themselves told 24.kg news agency.

The championship was held in Los Angeles on January 24-25 and brought together the strongest athletes from all over the country. However, the main heroes of the tournament were Kyrgyzstanis — Azamat Asanov and his wife Dilbara Imankanova.

Azamat Asanov, an international master of sports in mas-wrestling, told: «We are a married couple, and both became champions at such a prestigious tournament. This is not only a great honor for us, but also an important step in popularizing mas-wrestling both in Kyrgyzstan and abroad».

Azamat and Dilbara hope that their victory will become an incentive for the further development of mas-wrestling.