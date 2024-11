The VI World Mas-Wrestling Championship will be held in Bishkek from November 30 to December 1. The website of the International Mas-Wrestling Federation reported.

Weigh-in ceremonies will be held on November 29-30.

Medals will be awarded in several weight categories among youth, adults and veterans.

More than 300 athletes are expected to participate in the championship.

In addition, an international workshop on the topic of «Basics of Mas-Wrestling Refereeing» will be held on November 28.