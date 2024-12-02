Kyrgyzstanis win 31 medals at Mas-Wrestling World Championship in Bishkek

The Mas-Wrestling World Championship has ended in Bishkek. The International Mas-Wrestling Federation posted on social media.

The team of Kyrgyzstan won 31 medals.

Abdel Yesengulov, Aziz Asanov, Adel Madanbaeva and Naziya Mailibasheva became world champions.

Kyrgyz athletes won five bronze and four silver medals.

The girls and boys won three gold, three silver and nine bronze medals. Aiganysh Kanalbekova, Ramina Kochkonbaeva and Ramil Karybaev became champions.

Athletes from the Kyrgyz Republic won two bronze and one silver medal among veterans.