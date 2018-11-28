Kyrgyzstanis win 9 medals at World Mas-Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won 9 medals at the 3rd World Mas-Wrestling Championship. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The World Championship was held in Yakutsk (Russia) with participation of athletes from 39 countries. Kyrgyz athletes won four silver and five bronze medals.

Azamat Asanov (up to 60 kg), Bekzhan Omuraliev (up to 70 kg), Azat Tashtanbekov (up to 90 kg) and Ataibek uulu Keldibek (up to 105 kg) took the second place. Dilbara Imankanova (up to 55 kg), Kudainazar Alimov (up to 70 kg), Askat Dzhunushev, Chynybek uulu Ruslan (both in weight up to 80 kg) and Emil Musuraliev (up to 90 kg) took the third place.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan took the 2nd place in the final team scoring.