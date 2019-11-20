11:00
Team of Kyrgyzstan wins 10 medals at Mas-Wrestling World Championship

The team of Kyrgyzstan won 10 medals in the final of the Mas-Wrestling World Championship. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was held on November 14-18 in Poland. At least 127 athletes from 20 countries participated in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented by 10 athletes. They won three gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

Ataibek uulu Keldibek, Naziya Mailibasheva and Dildora Rakhmanova became champions. Azamat Asanov and Aigerim Zhailobekova took the second places, Kudainazar Alimov, Chynybek uulu Ruslanbek, Emil Musuraliev, Rinad Asanaliev and Aizhan Anarbekova — the third places.

The team of Kyrgyzstan took the second place in the team scoring.
