Suspects in knife attack on man, robbery detained

Employees of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek detained four suspects in an armed robbery. The press service of the department reported.

The victim contacted the police. He reported that the attack occurred at about 3.30 a.m. near a store on Kuliev Street. Unknown persons stabbed the man with a knife, took away his smartphone, 45,000 soms and fled.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigators identified the suspects. Four men were detained and placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1. The investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement officials believe that they are involved in other similar crimes and ask the victims to contact the Internal Affairs Department.
