Man armed with rebar robs catering outlet in Kara-Balta city

Law enforcers detained a suspect in a robbery attack on a catering outlet in Kara-Balta city, the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On August 30, a woman working in a catering establishment contacted the police. She told that a masked man armed with a rebar burst in from the emergency entrance in the morning and demanded all the money. Fearing for her life, the woman gave him 42,000 soms from the cash register. The man also took two cell phones, locked the woman in and ran away.

A case was opened under the article «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The law enforcers identified the suspect and detained him. He turned out to be 47-year-old A.B., who was placed in a temporary detention center.

In the course of the investigation, material evidence was seized, and the investigation of the criminal case continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/304268/
