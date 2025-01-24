15:55
Uzbek chemical manufacturer plans to open branch in Kyrgyzstan

The Trade Mission of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan in Uzbekistan visited the production facilities of Merit Chemicals LLC in Angren, Tashkent region. The visit took place as part of the exchange of experience between Uzbek and Kyrgyz manufacturers of chemical raw materials and finished products, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

Merit Chemicals specializes in the production of a wide range of chemical products, including polyester oils and resins used in the production of pipes, auto parts and other products, acryl and acrylic resin for the paint, varnish and textile industries, bleaching clays used in the food industry.

The Trade Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic proposed to launch a project to exchange experience between Merit Chemicals and Kyrgyz manufacturers. The management of the Uzbek company expressed their readiness for cooperation and the introduction of advanced technologies in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Merit Chemicals has shown interest in the Kyrgyz market and is considering opening a branch or representative office in the country.

The parties agreed to continue negotiations to determine specific steps for implementation of joint projects. As noted, further meetings will allow to elaborate the terms of cooperation in detail and determine the timing of the launch of the experience exchange project.
