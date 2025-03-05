00:51
Vaccination of adults against hepatitis B suspended in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise commented to 24.kg news agency on the information that vaccination of adults against hepatitis B has been suspended.

According to the state enterprise, monitoring of the availability of vaccines on the market was conducted.

Based on its results, three possible manufacturers were proposed. Two of them have official World Health Organization prequalification, which confirms their compliance with international quality standards. These companies have declared their readiness to supply vaccines within 120 days. The third manufacturer does not yet have WHO prequalification, but is capable of supplying the vaccine in a shorter period of time — within 30 days.

«In this regard, the purchase has been temporarily suspended to await the final decision of the commission, which will weigh all factors: delivery speed, quality and safety of the vaccines. The health of citizens and compliance with international quality standards remain a priority for Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise. We are keeping this issue under special control and are ready to immediately begin purchasing as soon as the commission makes a final decision,» Kyrgyzfarmatsiya said.

It should be noted that the issue of the lack of a hepatitis B vaccine was raised in Parliament. The vaccination campaign for adults was launched in December 2022. Rapid tests and the vaccine were then transferred to Kyrgyzstan by Russia.

There are no problems with vaccination of children — they are vaccinated according to the national calendar.
