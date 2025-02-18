16:13
USD 87.45
EUR 91.60
RUB 0.96
English

Veterinary Service calls on farmers to vaccinate livestock and domestic animals

Vaccination of animals has started in Kyrgyzstan in order to stabilize the epizootic situation in the country and prevent infectious animal diseases. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

Farm animals are vaccinated against rabies, dogs and cats are given medicines for echinococcosis.

Every year, vaccines against rabies, thrush, brucellosis, anthrax, echinococcosis, equine scabies, tuberculosis (among cattle and birds) are purchased at the expense of the republican budget for cattle.

It is noted that in order to prevent these zoonotic diseases, district and city departments of the Veterinary Service have organized special open lessons for schoolchildren and are conducting explanatory work among the population.

The Veterinary Service asks all citizens to vaccinate their farm and domestic animals.
link: https://24.kg/english/320312/
views: 150
Print
Related
Cervical cancer - second leading cause of death among women in Kyrgyzstan
Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis
Hajj 2025: Competition announced for supply of vaccines for pilgrims
Veterinary clinic opened in Ala-Buka district
Kyrgyzstanis to be notified about upcoming scheduled vaccination online
European Immunization Week launched in Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: 61 percent of population vaccinated in Jalal-Abad
Spring vaccination of domestic animals begins in Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak in Kyrgyzstan: National Vaccination Calendar changed
Health workers prepare for 2nd stage of additional vaccination against measles
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Sadyr Japarov gives start to construction of new terminal at Osh airport Sadyr Japarov gives start to construction of new terminal at Osh airport
18 February, Tuesday
16:06
KTRK management named in criminal case on large-scale embezzlement KTRK management named in criminal case on large-scale e...
15:52
Area of irrigated land in Central Asia increased fivefold
15:38
Water in Central Asia among cheapest in world
15:15
Law on amendments to Code of Offenses signed: Fines increased
14:55
Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov suspends hunger strike