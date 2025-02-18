Veterinary Service calls on farmers to vaccinate livestock and domestic animals

Vaccination of animals has started in Kyrgyzstan in order to stabilize the epizootic situation in the country and prevent infectious animal diseases. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

Farm animals are vaccinated against rabies, dogs and cats are given medicines for echinococcosis.

Every year, vaccines against rabies, thrush, brucellosis, anthrax, echinococcosis, equine scabies, tuberculosis (among cattle and birds) are purchased at the expense of the republican budget for cattle.

It is noted that in order to prevent these zoonotic diseases, district and city departments of the Veterinary Service have organized special open lessons for schoolchildren and are conducting explanatory work among the population.

The Veterinary Service asks all citizens to vaccinate their farm and domestic animals.