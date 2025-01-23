Member of organized crime group nicknamed Oguz detained

A member of an organized crime group nicknamed Oguz was detained on suspicion of calls for mass riots, the press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reports.

Security services detained 36-year-old B.E.B., who is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as an active member of Kamchi Kolbaev’s organized crime group. He was previously convicted of kidnapping a person and illegal drug production.

«It was established that the detained B.E.B. systematically published posts on social media on fake accounts calling for mass riots, breeding the intention of avenging the liquidation of K. Asanbek,» the statement says.

A case was opened on this fact under the article «Mass riots» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detained B.E.B. was placed in a pretrial detention center. The investigation is ongoing.