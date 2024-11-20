13:48
Crime group member plans assassination attempt on SCNS management

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a member of the organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev nicknamed Ruslan Bosterinsky. The SCNS press center reported.

Duysheev Ruslan Bekboevich, 41, a native of Bosteri village, was detained on November 16 in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region. He was hiding from the investigative bodies. The man is known in the criminal world as Rus Koen or Ruslan Bosterinsky.

The member of the organized crime group was detained as part of a criminal case initiated under the article «Money laundering.»

Ruslan Duysheev was one of the close associates of Kamchi Asanbek, was an «enforcer» in Bosteri, Issyk-Kul district, and has been repeatedly convicted of serious and especially serious crimes, such as robbery and murder.

According to available information, Ruslan Duysheev, while being wanted, planned an assassination attempt on the management of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was placed in a pretrial detention center. He was charged with creation and participation in an organized crime group.

The corresponding measures are ongoing to identify and detain other active members of Kamchi Kolbaev organized criminal group, who are hiding from the investigative authorities.
