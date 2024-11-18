16:20
Сrime group member nicknamed Kazak detained in Cairo and brought to Osh

A member of an organized crime group nicknamed Kazak, 43-year-old M.U., detained in Cairo (Egypt), was brought to Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

He was put on the wanted list at the initiative of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region for gang rape. It is known that in June 2023 in Osh, he and his accomplices, having deceived S.A. into a car, brought her to one of the hotels. There, using force, they raped the girl. A case was opened under the article «Rape committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Despite the severity of the crime committed, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of house arrest, after which Kazak hid from the investigation and was put on the international wanted list through Interpol. The detainee is also suspected of committing a number of crimes in the south of Kyrgyzstan.

On November 17, officers of the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Central Bureau of Kyrgyzstan brought M. U. to the city of Osh. Interpol officers from Egypt provided an active assistance.
