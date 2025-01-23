National Bank to spend about $5 million on launch of digital som

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan will spend about $5 million on launch of the digital som. The Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic Mels Attokurov said at a meeting of Parliament.

Deputies considered the bill on amendments to some legislative acts of the Kyrgyz Republic on the legal status of the national digital currency — the digital som in the first reading.

Mels Attokurov said that the bill was developed in order to launch a pilot project on the prototype of the national digital currency «digital som», as well as to create a legal basis and its status.

Deputy Zhyldyz Taalaibek kyzy asked how much money would be needed to implement the project.

«This program costs a lot of money on the market. Any innovative product requires resources at the initial stage. However, later on, expenses like those for issuing cash banknotes will no longer be necessary,» the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank answered.

Mels Attokurov emphasized that the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic will spend its own funds on purchase of the platform.

«To date, counterparties have submitted a request for approximately $5 million,» he added.