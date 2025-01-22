16:56
Pregnant woman dies in maternity hospital in Ton district

A pregnant woman has died in a maternity hospital in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region. The baby also did not survive. Nurbek Sayak posted on social media.

According to him, the woman was pregnant with her seventh child.

Commenting on the incident, the regional police told 24.kg news agency that the intensive care unit of Ton district reported on January 21 at 3.45 a.m. that a woman had died after being admitted to the maternity ward.

The fact was registered and an investigation was launched. According to preliminary data, the 45-year-old citizen was admitted to the maternity hospital on January 20 at 11 p.m. in the 40th week of pregnancy complaining of abdominal pain. After examination, the patient was placed in a ward.

At 2 a.m., after leaving the toilet, the woman felt unwell and her blood pressure dropped. The pregnant woman was placed in intensive care. Doctors soon discovered that the patient had died. A forensic examination has been ordered and an investigation is underway.
