Renowned surgeon, Professor Mambet Mamakeev passes away

A renowned surgeon, Professor, Hero of Kyrgyzstan Mambet Mamakeev has passed away at the age of 97.

Born on October 1, 1927, he devoted 68 years of his life to surgery, performing over 30,000 unique operations. Globally, Mambet Mamakeev was the only surgeon who continued operating even at an advanced age. He dedicated nearly seven decades to the profession and was recognized in the Guinness Book of Records for his contributions.

The doctor headed the Department of Hospital Surgery at the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy.

Mambet Mamakeev is the author of more than 250 scientific papers, trained dozens of doctors and candidates of medical sciences.

He was awarded the Manas Order and other state awards.

24.kg news agency extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
