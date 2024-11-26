Doctor of Medical Sciences, Hero of Kyrgyzstan Ernst Akramov dies

Doctor of Medical Sciences and Hero of Kyrgyzstan Ernst Akramov passed away at the age of 88.

He was born on June 24, 1936, and graduated from secondary school No. 10 in Frunze.

In 1960, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute and worked as a surgeon at City Clinical Hospital No. 2.

From 1964 to 1967, he was a postgraduate student at the Department of Operative Surgery of the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute. He then served as a thoracic surgery resident at the Republican Clinical Hospital (1967–1971), head of the Surgical Department at City Clinical Hospital No. 2 (1971–1975), and an assistant and associate professor at the Department of Hospital Surgery of the Kyrgyz Medical Institute (1975–1980). From 1981 to 1992, he was the head of the General Surgery Department at the Republican Clinical Hospital.

Starting in 1992, he led the General Surgery Department at Chui Regional Combined Hospital. Simultaneously, Ernst Akramov served as the director of the Scientific Center for Reconstructive and Restorative Surgery under the Ministry of Health and, from 2003, as a professor at the Department of Hospital Surgery of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.

In 1967, he defended his PhD thesis, and in 1992, he became a Doctor of Medical Sciences.

Ernst Akramov developed and introduced unique surgical procedures, many of which still have no analogues worldwide. He trained 17 Doctors and Candidates of Medical Sciences, participated in and organized international conferences and symposia, and was a leading expert in vascular surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, resuscitation, surgical gastroenterology, chest trauma, purulent surgery, reconstructive surgeries on the urinary organs, and pancreatic operations.

He authored over 350 scientific works, 16 monographs, and 23 patents for inventions.

Akramov was also a celebrated athlete, a multiple-time gymnastics champion of the republic, and a member of the national gymnastics team.

From 1989 to 1992, he served as a People’s Deputy of the USSR.

In 1998, together with like-minded individuals, he founded the action party My Country. In the 2000 parliamentary elections, he led the party’s list and was elected a deputy, but gave up the deputy mandate.

He was the founder and leader of the charitable cultural project Akramov’s Evenings, which aimed to support young performers and classical music in Kyrgyzstan.

