Death of girl at dentist's: Court sentences doctors

The Oktyabrsky District Court has passed a sentence in the case on the death of a three-year-old girl at the dentist’s. The press service of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the dentist was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison with deprivation of the right to practice medicine for two years. She will serve her sentence in a general regime prison colony. The applied preventive measure in the form of house arrest has been changed. She was taken into custody in the courtroom.

The anesthesiologist was sentenced to six years in prison with serving the sentence in a general regime prison colony with deprivation of the right to practice medicine for two years.

The dentist’s husband was found guilty of aiding in the forgery of documents in order to conceal another crime or facilitate its commission. He was sentenced to five years in prison with serving the sentence in a general regime prison colony.

The director of the medical center of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy was sentenced to 5.5 years in a general regime prison colony. However, he was placed on probation for three years. A preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the city was applied to him, and he was released in the courtroom.

The director of the dental clinic was found not guilty and acquitted due to the absence of corpus delicti in his actions. He was recognized as having the right to rehabilitation.

The convicted persons were ordered to pay joint compensation for moral damage in the amount of 1 million soms and material damage in the amount of 541,745 soms in favor of the affected party.

On December 18, 2023, three-year-old girl died in the dental clinic of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, where she was given general anesthesia, after which she died. The child’s parents were sent there for treatment from a private dental clinic.

The police opened a criminal case under Article 146 «Improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. However, later the anesthesiologist was charged under Article 130 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, which provides for liability for intentional causing of serious bodily harm.