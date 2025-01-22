16:55
USD 87.45
EUR 90.60
RUB 0.86
English

Kyrgyzstan should switch to K4 and K5 gasoline by 2027

Deputy Minister of Economy Choro Seyitov reported at a meeting of the Parliament that Kyrgyzstan should switch to K4 and K5 gasoline by 2027.

He informed that the transition to Euro 5 standards has been postponed several times at the request of local gasoline and diesel fuel producers. The deputy minister responded that modernization requires investment.

Compared to the K3 environmental class, the sulfur content in gasoline will decrease three times for K4 environmental class gasoline and 15 times for K5 environmental class gasoline (150 milligrams/kilogram, 50 milligrams/kilogram, and 10 milligrams/kilogram, respectively).
link: https://24.kg/english/317588/
views: 145
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan produced 86,500 tons of gasoline in 2024
Price of AI 95 gasoline increases by almost 2 soms for month
Russia to impose ban on export of gasoline for six months
Gasoline prices grow slightly in Kyrgyzstan for two weeks
Price of AI 95 gasoline grows by almost 6 soms in 2023
AI 95 gasoline grows in price by 6.3 soms in Kyrgyzstan in 2023
Twenty tons of gasoline spilled into Kara-Balta river
Officials tell about situation with fuel and lubricants and diesel fuel
Shortage of AI 95 gasoline registered in Kyrgyzstan
Price of AI 95 gasoline grows by 3 soms since beginning of September
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims
Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ
22 January, Wednesday
16:48
National Bank Chair comments on inclusion of cryptocurrencies in forex reserves National Bank Chair comments on inclusion of cryptocurr...
16:32
Sadyr Japarov and PRC Ambassador discuss expansion of partnership, investments
16:22
China to build three road interchanges in Bishkek
16:11
Culture Minister instructs to repair Russia and Ala-Too cinemas
16:00
Pregnant woman dies in maternity hospital in Ton district