Deputy Minister of Economy Choro Seyitov reported at a meeting of the Parliament that Kyrgyzstan should switch to K4 and K5 gasoline by 2027.

He informed that the transition to Euro 5 standards has been postponed several times at the request of local gasoline and diesel fuel producers. The deputy minister responded that modernization requires investment.

Compared to the K3 environmental class, the sulfur content in gasoline will decrease three times for K4 environmental class gasoline and 15 times for K5 environmental class gasoline (150 milligrams/kilogram, 50 milligrams/kilogram, and 10 milligrams/kilogram, respectively).