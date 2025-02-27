Russia to ban gasoline exports from March 1 to August 31, 2025

Russia is banning gasoline exports from March 1 to August 31. The decision was made by the Russian government. Its Telegram channel says.

It is noted that it was decided to extend the ban on gasoline exports for companies that do not produce it until the end of summer — from March 1 to August 31.

Recall, the ban on gasoline exports was introduced in Russia for the period from March to the end of August 2024. In May, the embargo was temporarily lifted, but in September, the ban on foreign deliveries was extended. The restrictions were supposed to be in effect until the end of December last year. In November, the government allowed exports to companies that produce more than 1 million tons of gasoline per year until January 31, 2025. This permission was later extended until the end of February. The ban was in effect without exception for traders, oil depots, and companies with lower production capacity.

The restriction will not apply to supplies carried out by direct producers of petroleum products.

The decision was made to maintain a stable situation on the domestic fuel market, support the oil refining economy, and counteract the gray export of motor gasoline, the government explained.