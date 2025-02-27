22:43
USD 87.45
EUR 91.64
RUB 1.01
English

Russia to ban gasoline exports from March 1 to August 31, 2025

Russia is banning gasoline exports from March 1 to August 31. The decision was made by the Russian government. Its Telegram channel says.

It is noted that it was decided to extend the ban on gasoline exports for companies that do not produce it until the end of summer — from March 1 to August 31.

Recall, the ban on gasoline exports was introduced in Russia for the period from March to the end of August 2024. In May, the embargo was temporarily lifted, but in September, the ban on foreign deliveries was extended. The restrictions were supposed to be in effect until the end of December last year. In November, the government allowed exports to companies that produce more than 1 million tons of gasoline per year until January 31, 2025. This permission was later extended until the end of February. The ban was in effect without exception for traders, oil depots, and companies with lower production capacity.

The restriction will not apply to supplies carried out by direct producers of petroleum products.

The decision was made to maintain a stable situation on the domestic fuel market, support the oil refining economy, and counteract the gray export of motor gasoline, the government explained.
link: https://24.kg/english/321317/
views: 143
Print
Related
Agriculture Ministry plans to introduce temporary ban on potato exports
Kyrgyzstan should switch to K4 and K5 gasoline by 2027
Kyrgyzstan exported 470,000 liters of strong alcohol since beginning of 2024
Georgia once again becomes Kyrgyzstan's leading exporter
Kyrgyzstan produced 86,500 tons of gasoline in 2024
Kyrgyzstan increases exports thanks to convenient location and logistics
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan predicts increase in net exports by 2027
Russia becomes main market for agricultural products exports from Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov: Titanium exports could bring Kyrgyzstan $88 billion
Export of goods from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $6 million in 2024
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan
27 February, Thursday
21:33
Mirbek Mambetaliev appointed Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev appointed Minister of Culture of Kyr...
21:26
Russia to ban gasoline exports from March 1 to August 31, 2025
21:18
Visa-free regime with Montenegro for holders of diplomatic passports
21:14
Neutral status granted to Tort-Kocho area on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
18:58
Joint Committee of Parliament approves agreement with Tajikistan