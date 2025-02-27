State Commission on Religious Affairs explains new law on religion to clergy

A special meeting was held for members of the Interfaith Council of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Commission on Religious Affairs told 24.kg news agency.

The event took place on February 26, the main purpose of which was to explain the provisions of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations», as well as a number of its key concepts. Representatives of the State Commission on Religious Affairs explained in detail the main provisions of the law and answered questions from participants.

A new law on freedom of religion and religious organizations came into effect in Kyrgyzstan on February 1. At the same time, amendments were made to several legislative acts regulating the religious sphere.