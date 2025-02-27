12:08
USD 87.45
EUR 91.84
RUB 1.01
English

State Commission on Religious Affairs explains new law on religion to clergy

A special meeting was held for members of the Interfaith Council of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Commission on Religious Affairs told 24.kg news agency.

The event took place on February 26, the main purpose of which was to explain the provisions of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations», as well as a number of its key concepts. Representatives of the State Commission on Religious Affairs explained in detail the main provisions of the law and answered questions from participants.

A new law on freedom of religion and religious organizations came into effect in Kyrgyzstan on February 1. At the same time, amendments were made to several legislative acts regulating the religious sphere.
link: https://24.kg/english/321242/
views: 136
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov signs law on religion and shares reasons
Law on Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations signed in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament passes bill on freedom of religion, sends it to President
Activity of religious sect Society for Krishna Consciousness suppressed
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts draft law on religion in first reading
New Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed
One of leaders of Seventh-day Adventist Church detained in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis assess religious situation in country as positive - survey
President Sadyr Japarov meets with religious leaders
Head of State Commission, U.S. Ambassador discuss rights of religious minorities
Popular
Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan
27 February, Thursday
12:05
Equipment of Kyrgyzmetallprom transferred to Kyrgyzindustriya Equipment of Kyrgyzmetallprom transferred to Kyrgyzindu...
11:57
Ambassador Aibek Moldogaziev meets with leadership of Caspian Policy Center
11:42
New oil refinery to be launched in Batken region
11:32
MFA comments on deportation of Kyrgyzstanis from USA to Costa Rica
11:22
Tourists from Uzbekistan to discover scenic landscapes of Kyrgyzstan
26 February, Wednesday
21:02
President Japarov concerned about one-sided attitude of European Parliament
17:23
Kamchybek Tashiev lays capsule at construction site of stadium in Batken
17:14
Suspect in murder of married couple in Kazakhstan detained in Bishkek