UN experts dismayed by new restrictions on freedom of religion in Kyrgyzstan

A group of UN human rights experts expressed concern at the entry into force of new laws restricting freedom of religion or belief in Kyrgyzstan.

«We regret that despite repeated expressions of concern by national and international human rights experts about previous drafts, the Kyrgyz Government has introduced legislation that restricts freedom of religion or belief in a manner incompatible with its legal obligations,» the experts said.

They stressed that the new laws, signed by the President on January 21, 2025, criminalise and marginalise minorities of religion or belief.

«The provisions of these restrictive laws will severely limit Kyrgyzstan’s space for freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, as well as freedoms of expression, assembly, and association, the principle of non-discrimination, and the exercise of cultural rights. Measures purporting to counter terrorism or violent extremism must also respect human rights,» the experts said.

They noted that the new legislation includes laws «On Freedom of Religion on Religious Associations» and «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Religious Sphere», the latter of which also amends the Code of Offences.

The laws introduce a wide range of restrictions on freedom of religion or belief as well as freedom of expression and association, including:

The introduction of fines for wearing certain religious attire, such as the niqab, in state institutions and public places;

Mandatory registration and re-registration every 10 years of religious or belief collectives, limited only to those consisting of at least 500 «legally capable» citizens.

Mandatory registration and restrictions on the places where religious activities can take place,

A ban on individual teaching of religious discipline outside recognised religious educational institutions,

A ban on the distribution of religious literature and other materials in public places and on proselytism outside religious institutions.

«International human rights law allows for limitations on these rights only in very specific circumstances, which these new laws do not appear to meet, and will have a serious impact on the human rights of minorities of religion or belief,» the experts said.

They call on Kyrgyz authorities to conduct open, meaningful, and inclusive dialogue with minority religion and belief groups whose rights will be affected by this law as soon as possible, so that it may be brought in line with international standards.

«We remain ready and willing to support the Kyrgyz Government in implementing legislation on freedom of religion or belief in a manner consistent with its obligations under international law,» they said.

Recall, a new law on freedom of religion and religious associations came into force in the country on February 1. At the same time, changes were made to a number of legislative acts regulating the religious sphere.