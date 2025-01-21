Transnational criminal group detained in Osh while trying to sell mercury

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a transnational criminal group consisting of citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan while trying to sell 0.5 kilograms of mercury on January 18. The detention took place in one of the cafes in Osh. The press center of the SCNS reported.

According to the investigation, the dangerous substance was smuggled into Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan. The smugglers estimated the cost of mercury at $4,000 per gram.

Among those detained are citizen of the Republic of Uzbekistan B.B.A. and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic M.S.Kh., M.S.Kh. and S.U.K. All of them were placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS. A criminal case was opened under Article 292 «Illegal circulation of potent or toxic substances for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Investigative and operational measures are being carried out to identify other persons involved in the activities of this criminal group.