13:11
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Chinese citizens try to illegally sell red mercury in Bishkek

Citizens of China tried to illegally sell red mercury in Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The police detained the foreigners when they were trying to sell the mercury.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital confirmed the information. An expert examination was appointed.

«The fact was registered under the article «Illegal trafficking of explosive, flammable substances and pyrotechnic products.» The charge brought may change based on results of the examination,» the police said.

The foreigners were released under personal recognizance to appear.
link:
views: 104
Print
Related
Workers of Khaidarkan Mercury Plant start indefinite strike
356 kilograms of mercury found in car in Kadamdzhai district
Police prevent sale of large batch of mercury in south of Kyrgyzstan
Khaidarkan mercury plant in 2018 plans to produce 20 tons of mercury
Large batch of mercury detained in Kyrgyzstan
State Property Management Fund finds investor for Khaidarkan mercury plant
Popular
Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata
Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek
Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet
Weather alert: Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan