Chinese citizens try to illegally sell red mercury in Bishkek

Citizens of China tried to illegally sell red mercury in Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The police detained the foreigners when they were trying to sell the mercury.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital confirmed the information. An expert examination was appointed.

«The fact was registered under the article «Illegal trafficking of explosive, flammable substances and pyrotechnic products.» The charge brought may change based on results of the examination,» the police said.

The foreigners were released under personal recognizance to appear.