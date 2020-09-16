Criminal group with firearms and ammunition detained in Bishkek

A criminal group with firearms and ammunition was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department reported.

The Criminal Police Service received information that a stable armed criminal group had secretly arrived in Bishkek to commit crimes.

The fact was registered. Pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 253 «Illegal circulation of weapons, ammunition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The police traced the whereabouts of seven suspects — three of them have previously been convicted of various crimes.

In addition, the police believe that the suspects were involved in robberies of drivers of heavy vehicles. The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility. Firearms were seized from their homes.