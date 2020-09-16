17:03
USD 79.03
EUR 93.91
RUB 1.05
English

Criminal group with firearms and ammunition detained in Bishkek

A criminal group with firearms and ammunition was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department reported.

The Criminal Police Service received information that a stable armed criminal group had secretly arrived in Bishkek to commit crimes.

The fact was registered. Pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 253 «Illegal circulation of weapons, ammunition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The police traced the whereabouts of seven suspects — three of them have previously been convicted of various crimes.

In addition, the police believe that the suspects were involved in robberies of drivers of heavy vehicles. The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility. Firearms were seized from their homes.
link: https://24.kg/english/165377/
views: 90
Print
Related
Russian citizen accused of contract killing arrested with Kyrgyz passport
181 members of criminal groups detained in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Police detain extortionists in Jalal-Abad region
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total 67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
16 September, Wednesday
16:43
About 14,000 Kyrgyzstanis receive pensions of less than 2,000 soms About 14,000 Kyrgyzstanis receive pensions of less than...
16:29
Pensions to be increased by almost 400 soms in Kyrgyzstan
16:19
Criminal group with firearms and ammunition detained in Bishkek
16:13
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan seizes over 30 kilograms of drugs, policeman detained
14:58
Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan goes on bike ride around Issyk-Kul lake