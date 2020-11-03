SCNS: Activities of armed criminal group suppressed in Osh city

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) suppressed activities of a criminal group in Osh city. Their homes were searched. The arsenal of weapons was confiscated. Press center of the state committee reported.
«As a result of authorized searches at the place of residence of 23 members of the organized crime group, two Simonov rifle carbines based on AK-47, two traumatic pistols, a smoothbore gun of an unknown brand of 32 mm caliber, two smooth-bore hunting rifles TOZ-34 of 12 mm caliber, a rifled gun with a telescopic sight, a homemade gun of an unknown brand (sawn-off shotgun), a TOZ-16 rifled gun, 15 knives, two brass knuckles and a large number of live cartridges were found and seized,» the State Committee for National Security said.