SCNS: Activities of armed criminal group suppressed in Osh city

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) suppressed activities of a criminal group in Osh city. Their homes were searched. The arsenal of weapons was confiscated. Press center of the state committee reported.

«As a result of authorized searches at the place of residence of 23 members of the organized crime group, two Simonov rifle carbines based on AK-47, two traumatic pistols, a smoothbore gun of an unknown brand of 32 mm caliber, two smooth-bore hunting rifles TOZ-34 of 12 mm caliber, a rifled gun with a telescopic sight, a homemade gun of an unknown brand (sawn-off shotgun), a TOZ-16 rifled gun, 15 knives, two brass knuckles and a large number of live cartridges were found and seized,» the State Committee for National Security said.

The state committee noted that measures to neutralize the activities of organized criminal groups continue.