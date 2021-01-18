17:04
Criminal group detected in Kyrgyz prison

Several convicts who, while being in prison, extorted money from other imprisoned citizens were detected in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The 28 and 33 years old men were engaged in extortion, fraud, drug trafficking. They also organized gambling games on the territory of the penal institution and outside it.

They collected money and stored it in Elsom mobile wallet. Then the money was distributed for criminal needs. There are also women among the detainees.

At least 297,000 soms and $ 8,200 were found and seized. According to preliminary data, previously, there were more than a million soms on the electronic account.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 215 (money laundering) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
