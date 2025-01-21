10:32
USD 87.45
EUR 90.16
RUB 0.85
English

Food prices in Kyrgyzstan are lower than in neighboring countries

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic monitored prices for basic food products in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia.

According to the ministry, prices for food products in Kyrgyzstan’s cities are on average 6.9 percent lower than in Kazakhstan and 8.8 percent lower than in Russia. Monitoring was conducted for such types of food products as bread products, potatoes, vegetables, meat, dairy products, sugar, eggs and vegetable oil.

Prices for products in general remained stable in Kazakhstan last week, but there was an increase in the cost of potatoes. Thus, in Aktobe region the price reached 42 soms per kilogram, in Kostanay region — 45 soms, and in Karaganda region — 43 soms.

In early January, the government of Kazakhstan imposed a six-month ban on potato exports to third countries, except for the EAEU countries. The decision was made to stabilize prices in the domestic market, where the cost of potatoes has risen sharply due to the high demand from neighboring countries, especially Uzbekistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/317378/
views: 119
Print
Related
Food prices in Kyrgyzstan lower than in Kazakhstan and Russia
World food prices rise for third month in a row - FAO
Prices are going up: Food prices continue to grow in Kyrgyzstan
Officials ask sellers not to raise prices for socially important products
Retail chains of Kyrgyzstan advised to sell sugar for up to 54 soms
Food prices in May hit record highs for 10 years
Purchased by state sugar and oil to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in April
Food prices in Kyrgyzstan not yet regulated
Control over food prices introduced in Jalal-Abad city
Government representative takes rising food prices in Batken under control
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
21 January, Tuesday
10:30
Vladimir Putin congratulates Trump on taking office as U.S. President Vladimir Putin congratulates Trump on taking office as...
10:20
Asian Futsal Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats team of India
10:01
Champions of Kyrgyzstan in judo announced
09:55
SCNS: Corruption is growing among employees of Health Ministry
09:43
Food prices in Kyrgyzstan are lower than in neighboring countries
20 January, Monday
18:06
Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan on January 23-25
17:53
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow
17:43
New building to be constructed for Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan
17:28
Rector of Law Academy of Prosecutor General's Office appointed