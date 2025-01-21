Food prices in Kyrgyzstan are lower than in neighboring countries

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic monitored prices for basic food products in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia.

According to the ministry, prices for food products in Kyrgyzstan’s cities are on average 6.9 percent lower than in Kazakhstan and 8.8 percent lower than in Russia. Monitoring was conducted for such types of food products as bread products, potatoes, vegetables, meat, dairy products, sugar, eggs and vegetable oil.

Prices for products in general remained stable in Kazakhstan last week, but there was an increase in the cost of potatoes. Thus, in Aktobe region the price reached 42 soms per kilogram, in Kostanay region — 45 soms, and in Karaganda region — 43 soms.

In early January, the government of Kazakhstan imposed a six-month ban on potato exports to third countries, except for the EAEU countries. The decision was made to stabilize prices in the domestic market, where the cost of potatoes has risen sharply due to the high demand from neighboring countries, especially Uzbekistan.